Amid winter's early morning fog, DGCA instructs airlines to provide accurate real-time updates on flight delays. Inclement weather and poor visibility often disrupt airport operations, causing cancellations and diversions.

New Delhi: Aviation regulator DGCA has asked airlines to publish accurate real-time information regarding flight delays amid fog-related disruptions.

Inclement weather and poor visibility during early morning hours in the winter months often cause flight delays, cancellations and diversions at the airport.

—PTI