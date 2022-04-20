DGC vs Rashid Khan: Golfer Writes to Rijiju, Asks PM Modi to Help

Short of crucial practice time with an eye on Tokyo Olympics, Rashid Khan, India's highest ranked golfer, is leaving no stone unturned in his bid to hit the greens at the Delhi Golf Club (DGC) which has re-opened post the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

Rashid, who has been recommended for this year's Arjuna Awards by the national federation, has written to Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), Sports Authority of India (SAI) and also notified Prime Minister Narendra Modi asking them to intervene in the long-standing feud between him and DGC pointing out that it is hampering his Olympic preparations.

While other golfers in the country resumed training after the coronavirus hiatus, Rashid, a two-time Asian Tour winner, is unable to practice as he was banned by the DGC in January 2018 along with a group of golfers from practising at the course due to disciplinary issues.

He is not a member at the DGC.

In his email to the Sports Minister, a copy of which is in possession of IANS, Rashid wrote he is "just asking for playing rights to go and practice for myself and my fellow Golfer associates".

"Delhi Golf Course is only having members playing since a year, they have restricted all the Golfers entry. Sir, it is my humble request to kindly grant us permission to practice on Delhi Golf Course. We have been asking for justice and playing rights for a year. Sir, kindly look into the matter," Rashid wrote in his email which has the subject "Permission to practice at Delhi Golf Course for professional and Amateur golfers."

"I stay in Delhi and the only close golf course to me is Delhi Golf Course, due to Covid 19 we are not allowed to travel outside the jurisdiction to practice. Sir, many golfers like me have been fighting for our playing rights. Delhi Golf course was leased by the government for promoting and encouraging the sport of Golf, but now the golf course is merely for the members and not for players," Rashid further wrote in the email.

—IANS