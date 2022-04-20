DG Of Health In Uttarakhand Tests COVID-19 Positive

Dehradun: As Uttarakhand continues to report COVID-19 cases on a daily basis, Director General of Health in Uttarakhand, Dr. Amita Upreti has tested positive for COVID-19, on Tuesday.

State COVID-19 Control Room Nodal Officer, J C Pandey, said, "DG of Health in Uttarakhand, Dr. Amita Upreti has tested positive for COVID-19 and has gone into home isolation. She has requested everyone to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols."

On November 28, Uttarakhand Chief Minister, Trivendra Singh Rawat during a virtual conference instructed officials to ensure that COVID-19 test results are available within 24 hours in urban areas and 48 hours in hilly areas. —ANI