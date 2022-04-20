DG ICFRE inaugurates training on Coal Mining Rehabilitation at FRI

Dehradun (The Hawk): Shri Arun Singh Rawat, Director General, ICFRE and Director, FRI Dehradun inaugurated a four days training programme on ‘Forest and wildlife conservation with special reference to Environment Impact Assessment & Environment Management Plans’, organized for the executives of Central Mine Planning & Design Institute Limited (CMPDIL), Ranchi, Jharkhand under self financing scheme.

Sh. Rawat highlighted important initiatives taken by the ICFRE for mine rehabilitation during the past century. He also informed the ICFRE institutes provide research and technical support not only to the forest departments, but also to the forest based industries, mining industries and other government departments including defence. Forest Research Institute has successfully restored mined overburdens in different states of the country.

In addition to this, FRI has a long experience in conducting trainings in various forestry related subjects as well as subjects like Environment Impact Assessment, environmental protection, biodiversity conservation, sustainable development and mined land restoration. In the recent past the institute has developed a training module for some of the subsidiaries of Coal India Ltd., and accordingly has imparted training to the personnel’s of Bharat Coking Coal Limited, Dhanbad, Northern Coalfields Limited, Singrauli, M.P. and Eastern Coalfields Limited, West Bengal.

Shri Shekhar Saran, Ex-CMD, CMPDIL and Guest of Honour during ceremony, shared his knowledge and experience of coal mine and future prospects. Shri Abhijit Sinha GM CMPDIL, remarked that such training should be organized regularly to enhance the skills of the CMPDIL executives for updates, enhanced productivity and sustainable mine management with special emphasis on environment management.

Sh. Sudhir Kumar DDG Extension, ADG EIA, AGD Media & Extension, Group coordinator Research, HoDs of different divisions and scientist and staff of Forest Ecology and climate change Division were present in the inaugural session. The programme ended with the vote of thanks proposed by Dr. Tara Chand Course coordinator of the training course