DG ICFRE Inaugurates Online Training On Urban Forestry For IFS Officers

Sh. Arun Singh Rawat, IFS Director General, Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education and Director, Forest Research Institute, Dehradun inaugurated an online training programme on "Managing green spaces for urban biodiversity and ecosystem services" for the in-service Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers from 23 to 27th August 2021 as Chief Guest. Forty one officers of the Indian Forest Service from 22 states of India are participating in this training programme entrusted by the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Government of India to the FRI Dehradddun for their career development.Sh. Rawat emphasized the importance and management of urban forestry for biodiversity conservation and ecosystem services in today's context for the sustainability of urban life. He said that urbanization is a global phenomenon and the degree of urbanization and urban growth rate varies in different parts of the world. Cities occupy less than 3 % of the global terrestrial surface but account for 78 % of carbon emissions, 60 % of residential water use and 76 % of wood used for industrial purposes. This uncontrolled urbanization resulted in the deterioration of natural resources and the environment in urban areas in many cities in India and the world. It has also affected human health. He further said that urban forestry is the ethical care and management of urban forests, i.e., tree populations in urban settings, to improve the urban environment. The urban forests in cities involve trees and related organisms, structures, and people. On the other hand, urban parks, gardens, and natural landscapes are better known for their non-market or intangible benefits than tangible benefits. He hoped that forest officers would contribute significantly to urban development by using the recently developed package of practices and technologies.Prof C. R. Babu, Emeritus Professor University of Delhi, delivered an inaugural lecture on "Biodiversity parks as a model for urban environmental sustainability and resilience." In the following sessions, prominent national and international experts on urban forestry and ecosystem services will deliberate virtually during this training, including Dr. Sara Barron, Professor University of Melbourne, Australia and Dr. Yadong Qi, Professor, Southern University USA.Dr. Vijender Panwar, Head Forest Ecology and Climate Change Division, FRI, welcomed chief guests, resource personnel's, IFS trainees, Group Coordinator Research, Head of Divisions, and scientists, highlighting the divisional achievements in urban forestry. Dr. Hukum Singh, Scientist and Training Coordinator, proposed a vote of thanks.