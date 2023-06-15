DFCCIL commissions to key railway routes on Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor

New Delhi: Connecting Sonnagar in Bihar with Sanand in Gujarat, the 27-kilometer Ahraura-Deen Dayal Upadhyay station segment of the Eastern DFC was officially opened on Thursday by the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation of India Limited (DFCCIL). On Thursday, the brand new track saw its inaugural train run. Now that this crucial section is finished, the 1,875-kilometer gap between Sonnagar (Bihar) and Sanand (Gujarat) is closed. A statement from DFCCIL referred to this accomplishment as "a monumental achievement for the project" since it "paves the way" for better efficiency, decreased transit time, and expanded freight transportation capacity.

Now, the DFC (designated goods corridor) route from Sonnagar to Dadri would be used only for transporting coal from eastern India's coal fields to the power plants in the north.

By totally avoiding the crowded lines of the Indian Railways, coal trains are expected to cut transportation time in half. As a result, "valuable rakes used in coal transportation will have their turnaround time cut by approximately one day," the announcement claimed. One of the most difficult aspects of this project, according to the report, was linking the Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) station's yard. There are 7 lines in this yard, 100 points, and 490 routes. Since both ends of DDU have been connected and trains must cross the DDU Junction, DDU has become the most significant bottleneck in Asia. With the DFC's Dagmagpur to Bhaupur (Kanpur) section being operational, the railway system may breathe a sigh of relief.—Inputs from Agencies