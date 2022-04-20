Devsthanam Board Sets The Limit For Number Of Pilgrims At Each Chardham Shrine

Dehradun (The Hawk): The Chardham Devsthanam Board has set the limit for the number of tourists at the shrine. As per the order issued on Tuesday, 1200 pilgrims would be allowed at the Badrinath Dham daily, 800 at the Kedarnath dham, 600 at Gangotri and 400 at Yamunotri. The temples would be opened for the pilgrims coming from outside the state only after 30 June. Presently only the local pilgrims can visit the temples. The Devsthanam Board has designated the SOPs for the pilgrims. The time for Darshan would be from 7 AM to 7 PM. The pilgrims would have to take tokens from the Devsthanam Board which would be provided free of cost. The pilgrims would have to wear masks and maintain proper social distancing. The time and date would be mentioned on the tokens. The pilgrims would have to stand in queues at the time mentioned on the tokens. Only 80 pilgrims can conduct darshan in 1 hour. The pilgrims who wish for special puja would have to maintain proper social distancing. The Badrinath temple would give 800 tokens per day. One person would not be given more than 3 tokens as a time.







