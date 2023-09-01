Devotees Throng Badrinath Dham On Rakshabandhan, Offer Raksha Sutra To Lord Badri Vishal

Chamoli: Devotees thronged the Badrinath Dham on Raksha Bandhan and offered 'Raksha Sutra' to Lord Badri Vishal in the Chamoli district, a temple official said.

"The festival of Raksha Bandhan was celebrated with great pomp at Badrinath Dham. Devotees offered Raksha Sutra to Lord Badri Vishal," media in-charge of Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee Harish Gaur told ANI on Thursday.

The temple was decorated with seven quintals of flowers by Nar-Narayan Seva Samiti, Kaithal in Haryana. The Samiti associated with the service works has also organized the Shrimad Bhagwat Katha from September 1 at Shri Badrinath Dham, he said. The media in-charge further stated that about 11 lakh, 88 thousand 430 devotees have visited the Badrinath for darshan since the opening of doors on April 27. Earlier last month, amid patriotic fervour and nationalistic spirits, the national flag was hoisted at the Badrinath Dham Temple to mark the country's 77th Independence Day. Priests, temple authorities, and pilgrims from far and wide celebrated Independence Day at the holy shrine in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district with nationalist zeal and enthusiasm.

Legendary actor Rajinikanth had also paid a visit to Badrinath Dham last month and offered prayers to Lord Badri Vishal. The actor had also attended Lord Badri Vishal's evening aarti. After the visit, the actor said that his mind was satisfied and overwhelmed after the darshan of Lord Badri Vishal. —ANI