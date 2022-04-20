Devotees Throng At Temples On Second Monday Of 'Sawan' Month

New Delhi / Prayagraj (UP) / Deogarh (Odisha) / Gorakhpur (UP): Thousands of devotees thronged temples of Lord Shiva across India to commemorate second Monday of 'Sawan'. Devotees were also seen offering prayers at Delhi's Gauri Shankar Temple.

Meanwhile, devotees were also seen standing in queue to offer 'jal' to Lord Shiva in UP's Prayagraj. 'Sawan' month is considered as highly auspicious, since every day of the month holds special significance.

It is believed that worshipping Lord Shiva during the 'Sawan,' keeps people blessed with wealth and prosperity. Many devotees observe fasts on all the Mondays of 'Sawan' month.