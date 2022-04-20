Devotees Throng 'Krishna Janambhumi' In UP's Mathura On Occasion Of 'Janmashtami'

Mathura: Celebration for 'Krishna Janamashtami' festival continued in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. Krishna Janambhumi was decorated and illuminated on the auspicious occasion. 'Krishna Janamashtami' celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna, the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu. Devotees thronged the place in large numbers to offer prayers to Radha and Krishna.

Shops outside the temple were offering beautiful idols of 'Laddu Gopal'. Janamashtami is Hindu festival, which is celebrated all over the India. Major celebrations take place in Mathura and Vrindavan, the two places intricately associated with the birth and youth of Lord Krishna.