Prayagraj: Devotees offered prayers and took holy dip at Sangam Ghat in Uttar Pradesh on the occasion of 'Basant Panchami' on January 30. Large number of people gathered on the auspicious occasion at the Ghat.'Basant Panchami' is the festival that marks the preparation for the arrival of spring. While speaking to ANI, a devotee said, "Today is 'Basant Panchami' and we are here to take holy dip on the occasion. This time also 'Magh Mela' is organised in a good way."