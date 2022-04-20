Devotees take holy dip in Triveni Sangam at Prayagraj

Prayagraj: Devotees gathered at the banks of Triveni Sangam at Prayagraj on Saturday morning, to take a holy dip in the river after yesterday's lunar eclipse.

Taking a dip at the Sangam is considered highly auspicious. According to Hindu belief, the Triveni Sangam is the confluence of three rivers, Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati.

Jairam Shree, a priest said, "After the eclipse, a lot of people took bath in Triveni Sangam. Last night also some people came here to take a bath."

Gyanwati, a devotee, said, "I took a bath in Triveni, and now I'm going to perform a pooja."

Praveen Kumar Mishra, another devotee, said, "We came here at night and stayed here since eclipse has a great significance. I came here to take dips in holy water and perform prayers."

Precautionary measures to check the spread of COVID-19 such as social distancing, and wearing of face masks were seen being violated by those present at the river bank. (ANI)