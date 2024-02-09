Devotees take holy dip in Ganga on Mauni Amavasya in Haridwar

Thousands of devotees flock to Haridwar's Ganga ghats for Mauni Amavasya, seeking spiritual purification and salvation despite chilly weather. Pilgrims from all over immerse in the sacred river, expressing profound joy and gratitude for the well-organized arrangements

Haridwar: Amid the chilly weather, thousands of devotees across the nation thronged to the holy river Ganga in Uttarakhand's Haridwar to take a dip in it on the festive occasion of Mauni Amavasya on Friday.

People were seen taking a holy dip at the Ganga ghats in Haridwar and Prayagraj.On the occasion of Mauni Amavasya in the month of Magh, a multitude of devotees have converged upon the holy city of Haridwar to immerse themselves in the purifying waters of the Ganga. Despite the chilly weather, unwavering faith propels worshippers to take a dip, seeking virtue and salvation.



Devotees from distant corners arrived in Haridwar ahead of Mauni Amavasya, driven by the belief that observing silence, bathing in the sacred Ganga, and making donations on this day can alleviate troubles and fulfil wishes, leading to virtuous salvation.

Nagendra Singh, a devotee, expressed profound joy after taking a holy dip in the Ganga, finding great peace of mind.

"I felt very good after the bath, and it brought a lot of peace to my mind. The water is quite chilled, but the relaxation after bathing is remarkable. It's a profound love for Mother Ganga that has drawn me here after six months. Both mind and soul feel purified after a holy bath in the Ganga. I have sought peace of mind and career growth from Mother Ganga."

The iconic Har Ki Pauri witnesses a vibrant scene, with people fervently participating in the Ganga bath, embracing the conviction that such acts bring happiness and prosperity to their families.Additionally, according to Hindu belief, the ritual is believed to satisfy the souls of ancestors, foster a sense of spiritual fulfilment, and bestow virtues upon the participants.

Another devotee appreciated the well-organized arrangements in Haridwar on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

"Today is Mauni Amavasya, and there are well-organized arrangements in Haridwar. Firstly, I express gratitude to the dedicated workers in Haridwar for their cleanliness efforts and providing good facilities for devotees. I hope that Mother Ganga fulfills the wishes and desires of all the people who have come here for the sacred bath."

Despite the cold weather, Sonu Sharma a devotee, described how his body felt energized after taking a dip in the holy river Ganga.

"I asked Mother Ganga for peace throughout the country. It was a great experience taking a bath. Even though it was cold, as soon as I took a dip in Mother Ganga, my body felt energized."

