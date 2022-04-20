Devotees Swarm Kedarnath Temple Ahead Of Winter Break

Kedarnath: Kedarnath Temple, one of the holiest Hindu shrines in Uttarakhand, is witnessing heavy footfall with just days to go before the Himalayan shrine closes for winter. Kedarnath Temple, a stop in the popular pilgrimage route known as the 'Char Dham Yatra' which covers four temple towns of Kedarnath, Badrinath, Gangotri and Yamunotri, attracts hundreds of thousands of devotees every year. Devotees stood in long queues, stretching out of the temple, as they awaited their turn to offer prayers to Lord Shiva Hindu god of destruction. The temple will close on October 21 for its annual six-month winter break and opens in summer. The temple is closed in winter as Kedarnath town receives heavy rainfall every year and roads are blocked.