Devotees return to Golden Temple, Durgiana temple

Chandigarh: The holiest of Sikh shrines, Harmandir Sahib, popularly known as Golden Temple, in Amritsar city in Punjab was reopened on Monday for devotees as the Union Ministry of Home Affairs allowed the opening of places of worship with precautionary measures amid COVID-19 outbreak.

Likewise, the popular Hindu shrine Durgiana temple in Amritsar was reopened for the devotees.

Most of the shrines in the state have been closed since mid of March as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The community kitchen also restarted with the authorities ensuring complete hygiene in the Golden Temple's langar hall.



"We have specially come all the way from Shahabad (in Haryana) to offer prayers on the first of reopening of the Golden Temple after two months of closure due to lockdown," a devotee told the media in Amritsar, some 250 km from the state capital Chandigarh.

At Durgiana Mandir, the bells have been properly sanitized and wrapped in a cloth.

Arun Khanna, general secretary of Durgiana committee, said the devotees have been advised not to offer 'prasad' or touch statues, idols or holy books in the temple.

Elsewhere in Punjab, people have started thronging various shrines in Amritsar, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Patiala and other towns since early morning.

Devotees could also be seen in Chandigarh.

—IANS