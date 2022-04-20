Devotees Offer Prayers From Outside Meerut's Augarnath Temple On Sawan Somwar

Meerut: Devotees in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut offered prayers to lord Shiva from outside the Augarnath Temple on the on first Monday of Sawan month. According to the priest of the temple, the doors of temple are closed for the people since the starting of the COVID-19 lockdwon. Augarnath Temple has been following the imposition of the lockdown in the backdrop of COVID-19 scare. Usually crowd of worshipers flock the temple, however it wore a deserted look this morning. Devotees flocked to the temple and prayed to lord Shiva from outside the temple.