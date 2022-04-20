Devotees in J-K's Anantnag celebrate annual Urs festival

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir): Devotees in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district and its adjoining areas on Monday celebrated the 456th annual 'Urs' or the festival of the famous Sufi saint Hazrat Baba Hyder Reshi also known as Resh moul sahib.

Several people gathered at the saint's mausoleum while following COVID-19 protocol.



Hazrat Baba Hyder Reshi (RA) was a venerated saint in Kashmir and is regarded as the last Giant of the Reshi order of Saints. His shrine is visited by both Hindus and Muslims alike.

Hazrat Baba Hyder Reshi was born in the family of a blacksmith and was believed to possess and exhibit miraculous powers from childhood. A prolific scholar and a spiritual preacher, Hazrat Baba Hyder Reshi adhered to the Reshi sect of mystics. He was a preacher of Sufism and mutual brotherhood.

He conveys the message of humanity and the high traditions of Kashmir.

Every Urs, the Sufi shrine is full of devotees but this year, due to the pandemic, only a few devotees are allowed under Covid guidelines.

The message of this Sufi saint was peace and prosperity among all communities and brotherhood.

As part of Urs celebrations this year, devotees paid obeisance and offer special prayers at the shrine for the entire world which is battling the dangerous COVID-19 Pandemic.

The annual festival is celebrated according to the Islamic or Lunar Calendar for 5 days. Both Hindus and Muslims abstain from eating meat.

"During this Urs or festival, all COVID-19 guidelines and SOPs are being followed. We have prayed for all humankind so that this pandemic ends soon," Abdul Hamid Khan, Religious leader and Member of the Shrine Committee told ANI.

He added, "We have made several arrangements like temperature checks, sanitser stations and face masks."

A devotee at the festival said that people from all religions had come to celebrate together.

"We are all celebrating together today, regardless of religion. People here are from all religions - Hindu, Muslim and Sikhs. We are grateful to the government for allowing us to observe the festival while following COVID-19 protocol," said Gulzar Ahmad Reshi, a devotee at the festival. (ANI)