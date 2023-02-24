Devotees Can Reach Yamunotri In 15-20 Mins After Completion Of Ropeway Project: CM Dhami

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday signed an MoU with Commander Deepak Khanduri (R) Director Infrastructure and Aviral Jain for the Yamunotri Ropeway Project, as per an official statement.

It was done in the presence of Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj at the Chief Minister's residence.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that after the completion of this ropeway project, Yamunotri Dham will be connected with its winter destination Kharsali. After the completion of this ropeway project, devotees will be able to visit Yamunotri Dham easily.

"At present, it takes 2 to 3 hours for the devotees to reach Yamunotri Dham by foot. After the construction of the ropeway, the devotees will be able to reach Yamunotri in just 15 to 20 minutes and enjoy the pollution-free natural beauty. On completion of this ropeway project, the devotees will get convenience as well as the employment resources of the people at the local level will also increase," said Dhami.

Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj said that this ropeway to be constructed from Kharsali to Yamunotri Dham will connect the summer and winter pilgrimages of Maa Yamuna together and open another new chapter in the possibilities of religious tourism in Uttarakhand.

"A target has been set to complete the implementation of the project within the stipulated time," said Satpal Maharaj.

Secretary Tourism Sachin Kurve said that the development of Yamunotri from Jankichatti (Kharsali) will give a boost to tourism as well as provide better transportation facilities to the devotees.

"This ropeway of 3.38 km length to be built for Yamunotri Dham will be of monocable detachable type. Which will be constructed according to European standards on the lines of France and Switzerland. The passenger capacity of this ropeway will be to carry around 500 people in an hour. The capacity of one coach of the ropeway will be to carry eight people," said Sachin Kurve.

As per an official statement. this ropeway is proposed to be constructed by the tourism department on PPP mode. Along with connecting Yamunatri with ropeway, construction of parking, residential arrangement, restaurant are also proposed. The lower terminal of the ropeway to be built at a cost of about Rs 166.82 crore will be built on 1.787 hectare land in Kharsali, while the upper terminal will be built on 0.99 hectare land. —ANI