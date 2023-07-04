    Menu
    States & UTs

    Devotee's Health Deteriorates In Rudraprayag, SDRF Takes Him To Hospital

    author-img
    Inam Ansari
    July4/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    SDRF Takes Him To Hospital

    Dehradun: A man who fell ill in Rudraprayag was shifted to a hospital by the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) team.
    According to a statement from SDRF, on Monday night, SDRF was informed by shopkeepers at Chani camp that a devotee near Kedarnath Valley-Lincholi, district Rudraprayag was in very bad health.
    On the above information, the SDRF team immediately left for the spot with rescue equipment. The SDRF team reached the spot and taking quick action, the said unwell devotee was taken to the hospital on a stretcher. Seeing the condition of the devotee, the doctors advised them to take him to Sonprayag immediately. On which the SDRF team sent him to Sonprayag after taking him to Bhimbali from Lincholi without losing any time in the night and handed him over to the DDRF team. —ANI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Devotee Uttarakhand SDRF Health Hospital
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in