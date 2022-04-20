Devipatan To Reach New Dimensions Of Development Post Air Connectivity: Yogi

Balrampur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said the entire Devipatan division, including Balrampur, will be developed in a novel manner by integrating it with air connectivity.

The Chief Minister said the Devipatan division is steering ahead to become a center for high quality health facilities, education and tourism. After reviewing the public welfare and development schemes launched by the Centre and UP government in the Balrampur district, Mr Yogi told mediapersons that a satellite center of the Medical College has been established in Balrampur while a Medical College is going to be opened in Bahraich. The government is also making efforts for setting up the same in Gonda.

He said the state government was working speedily in the direction of developing the sight-seeing spots such as the Bauddh Dham situated in Shravasti district, Balrampur's Devipatan temple and Gonda district as tourist attractions.

The CM said that the government is executing significant schemes for the uplift of people from Tharu tribes and forest dwellers residing in Balrampur and other areas close to the Nepal border.

Mr Yogi said because the Devipatan division lies near the border of Nepal, it is extremely sensitive and important from the security point of view. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also expressed the desire to develop the districts of the division by equipping it with advance resources, he added. Among the six parameters set for developing the division, medical college facilities will be provided to make quality health facilities available to people belonging to poor families in Balrampur and Bahraich for one of the parameters which is health. On the other hand, medical college facility will be approved in Gonda as well, in the next financial year. UNI