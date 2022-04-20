Development Schemes To Be Implemented On Priority Basis: Rajnath

Lucknow: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday asked district officials to review the development schemes on the priority basis so that the benefits of the projects could reach the masses in a time-bound manner.

These directives were issued during a review meeting held here on Monday with the district officials of the identified eight districts of Uttar Pradesh. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took part in that meeting.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a vision about development of India. The country can march to the path of development only if Uttar Pradesh is developed. The Government has therefore identified eight most backward districts of the state where development has slowed down," the Union Home minister said during that meeting.

The eight districts which have been identified to speed up development are: Srawasti, Bahraich, Sidharthnagar, Balrampur, Chandauli, Fatehpur, Sonebhadra and Chitrakoot.

Mr Singh said that socio-economic indicator of these eight districts is very poor. The government should work in tandem with the district officials to identify what exactly is the problem and then look for the cure. "Four out of eight districts share borders with Nepal. These districts have special needs and should be addressed accordingly," Singh said.

"The NITI Ayog has introduced competition in implementation of the government schemes. The DMs of these districts should ensure that work is actually done at the ground level. Those who will do commendable work should be honoured," he said adding that rank of four districts in implementation of Jan Dhan Yojana and Swachch Bharat Yojana is poor and need special attention.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in his address said that DMs should review progress of identified schemes regularly. Government is opening a medical college in Bahraich and soon government will start similar colleges in Sidharthnagar and Fatehpur, he said.

"People's participation is must in effective implementation of the government schemes. The DMs should organize Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar's birthday on April 14 in each block to and educate people about the development schemes the government has launched," Mr Yogi said.

Union Communication Minister Manoj Sinha declared that by the end of 2019 all the villages will be linked with tele-communication services. Till 2011 over 53,000 villages were out of mobile network but we had brought 20,000 such villages under our network. The banking facilities will also be intensified," Mr Sinha said. UNI