Development On Full Swing In UP: Yogi

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed here on Wednesday that development went on in full swing in the state during the one-year tenure of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

Addressing the gathering here, the Chief Minister said that the state was at top position in regional coordination and skill development during past one year of his government's tenure. He said that state had two airports in Lucknow and Varanasi but now Gorakhpur, Allahabad, Moradabad and Agra also have the facility and soon Kushinagar will have biggest airport equipped with all latest facilities.

The CM said that state government has linked over 7 lakh youth with industries and entrepreneurship and provided jobs to more than 2.6 lakh youth which made UP top in skill development. He said that state was at 17th position to provide homes to poor and unprivileged but now has reached the top position.

Highlighting the achievements of his government, he said that toilets were provided to over 40 lakh Dalits and unprivileged, while more than 36 lakh families were facilitated with free power connection. He said that in the past, more than 50 per cent children would drop out of school after taking admission but under 'school chalo' campaign over 1.54 crore children got admitted in the schools.

Mr Adityanath said over 1.69 lakh schools were re-initiated and after industrialists, politicians, traders and other dignitaries adopted the schools 2,500 schools were accorded with ideal school status within one year. He said that to improve the quality of the education NCERT syllabus will be followed by schools from this session.

Speaking about the employment for youth, CM Yogi said that all MOUs signed in UP Investors Summit 2018 will be materialised and with that over 33 lakh youth will have employment. He said that through 'one district one product' scheme over 3 lakh employment opportunities will be generated. UNI