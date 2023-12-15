Development Of Solar Drier For Agricultural Produce, Medicinal Plants And Other NTFP; ICFRE-FRI & New N K Industries Sign MoU

Dehradun (The Hawk): Agreement on A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Dr. Renu Singh, Director, ICFRE-FRI, Dehradun and Shri Praveen Parashar, M/s New N.K. Industries, Yamunanagar on 14 December 2023 development of solar dryers for agricultural produce, medicinal plants and other NTFPs. Through this agreement, a solar dryer for agricultural produce, medicinal plants and other NTFPs will be developed. Food processing can be an important means to double the income of farmers. It connects agriculture, manufacturing sector and final consumers; reduces post-harvest wastage through creation of infrastructure and adds significant value to agricultural produce through processing technologies.

