Development Of Rae Bareli, Amethi Which Were Ignored By Previous Cong Govts Given Priority: Yogi

Rae Bareli: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has claimed that his government has given special treatment to Rae Bareli and Amethi, which were ignored by the previous Congress governments even though they were represented by the family of the party leadership.

" Rae Bareli and Amethi, which were lagging in development, got their pace after the BJP government came to power in the Centre in 2014," said UP CM while appreciating PM Narendra Modi, who has worked without any bias.

Addressing the gathering during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's programme at the Modern Rail Coach Factory(MRCF) here on Sunday, Yogi Adityanath said due to the efforts of the Central and the state governments, the OPD of the proposed AIIMS hospital has started in Rae Bareli. Announcing that all villages in Rae Bareli have been electrified while it will be done in Amethi by next fortnight, the UP CM said in Rae Bareli 1547 villages and its 7013 hamlets were electrified in which 34 hamlets were given electricity through solar power.

Similarly in Amethi, 5349 hamlets of 934 villages will be electrified in which 110 hamlets would get solar power. He said all consumers have been given free electricity connections under Saubhayagya scheme.

The CM said in Rae Bareli 3,11,858 and in Amethi 2,12,974 toilets were made under Swacch Bharat Mission while under PM Awas( Rural), 23,430 units were made in Rae Bareli and 12,612 in Amethi. In total, in the state, 8,85,000 PM awas were made, he said.

Meanwhile, Railway minister Piyush Goel announced that doubling of rail tracks of the Lucknow-Rae Bareli and Rae Bareli-Amethi railway sections would be completed by December ,2019.

He said already Lucknow- Utretia section of 30 kms have been constructed between Lucknow and Rae Bareli and rest up to Rae Bareli of 36 kms would be done by December, 2019.

Similarly, Rae-Bareli- Jais section of 31 kms will be constructed by March, 2019 and rest upto Amethi of 28 kms by December, 2019. UNI