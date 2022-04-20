Development And Release Of High Yielding Varieties Of Forestry Species By ICFR & E Dehradun

Dehradun: Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE), Dehradun established as an autonomous organization under MOEF&CC carries out holistic research on forestry species. The nine Institutes under ICFRE are actively engaged in improvement of plantation tree species to improve yield, quality and productivity to meet the demand for domestic consumption by industries.

In their continued endeavor three Institutes of ICFRE namely Forest Research Institute Dehradun (FRI), Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding (IFGTB), Coimbatore and Tropical Forest Research Institute (TFRI), Jabalpur have developed high yielding varieties of important plant species.

Forest Research Institute Dehradun has worked for more than a decade and has come out with ten improved verities of Melia dubia and three clones of Eucalyptus tereticornis, timber of which is in high demand in Industry. The released cultivars of Melia, popularly known as Dreake or Malabar Neem are not only have high productivity per unit area with an average of 34.57 cubic meter per hectare per annum but also have an excellent bole form which is a desirable characteristics for plywood industry. Likewise the average productivity of the released varieties of Eucalyptus has been recorded as 19.44 cubic meter per hectare per annum against the present productivity level of 5-7 cubic meter per hectare per annum. These clones have also been found to be resistant to pink disease and gall wasp.

Research at Institute of Forest Genetic and Tree Breeding Coimbatore has resulted in development of five inter-specific hybrids of Casuarina equisetifolia X Casuarina junghuhniana for use as timber. Similarly Tropical Forest Research Institute Jabalpur developed two varieties of medicinal plant Rauvolfia serpentina.

The Variety Releasing Committee (VRC) of ICFRE in its meeting on 27 February 2017 under the Chairmanship of Dr S S Negi, Director General Forest and Special Secretary to GoI, MoEF&CC granted approval for the release of these varieties. Dr Shashi Kumar, Director General, ICFRE and the Co-Chair of VRC was also present in the meeting that was also attended by Dr. Prakasham Director TFRI, Dr. Savita Director FRI and Dr. Prashanth, Director IFGTB along with two subject matter experts Dr DK Khurana, Dr Vishnu Bhatt. Shri Omkar Singh PCCF(HoFF) AGMUT and Dr. Amrinder Kaur PCCF(HoFF), Haryana were also present. The developed varieties have to gone through stringent long field trials and testing before release. The results of the field testing were put up in the VRC meeting for approval by the experts. In all 20 varieties were released by committee. In its earlier efforts ICFRE released 27 high yielding clones in 2010, 2011 and 2014 of Eucalyptus camaldulensis, Eucalyptus Hybrid, Casuarina equisetifolia, Casuarina junghuhniana and Dalbergia sissoo and are in commercial production now. Off these 27 varieties released in the past, Institute of Forest Genetics and Tree Breeding Coimbatore developed 25 varieties and remaining two of Dalbergia sissoo and Eucalyptus Hybrid were

developed by Forest Research Institute Dehradun.