Development And Promotion Of Women Required For Multi Dimensional Growth Of The Country: Maurya

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has stressed the need for multi-dimensional approach from different sector of government, financial institutions, individual women entrepreneurs for a flexible integrated and coordinated specific approach for development and promotion of women. "There will be end of ill governance and gundaraj in UP and development will be seen soon", said Mr Maurya, here today while inaugurating an ASSOCHAM National Conference & Awards on Stand-up India – Standup Women "Driving India's Economic Development". The objective behind the Standup Women campaign is to promote entrepreneurship among women, scheduled castes and tribes by enabling them secure easier loans and this could be an engine of job creation for the youth. Mr Maurya said, "Our Prime Minister has been trying to increase innovations at the ground level where we have seen a major lacuna for the past few years." "The Standup women scheme has transformed the lives of Dalit and Tribal communities in the country. Under the scheme, SC/ST and women entrepreneurs will be provided loans between Rs.10 lakh and Rs.1 crore for setting up new enterprises. This will help in creating 2.5 lakh entrepreneurs throughout the country as every bank branch will be required to provide two such loans – to a Dalit or SC/ST person and a woman," he added. "The scheme aims to empower every Indian and enable them to stand on their feet. It seeks to convert "job-seekers into job-creators," said Mr Maurya. "Demand for credit by startups is not as high as corporate entities, while they are more labour intensive. Nurturing these start-ups helps in their growth into larger industrial houses", he further added. The UP deputy chief minister said,"It has always been a tall task for women to start their own business. Women entrepreneurs are doing good in the entrepreneurial ecosystem and if they are given proper support then they would excel in this field". In a commendable development, under the Standup India scheme launched in 2016-17 to support entrepreneurship among the Dalits, tribal and women, over 16000 new enterprises have come up in areas such as food processing, garments, diagnostic centres etc. As per the sixth Economic Census, there are a total of 8050819 establishments under female entrepreneurs in India Tamil Nadu has the highest percentage of female entrepreneurs at 13.5 per cent out of the total establishments, whereas UTs and North Eastern states at the bottom, as per the report released during the event. As per the report, Uttar Pradesh Information Technology & Start up policy is formulated to facilitate all stages of IT/ITeS industry encompassing Startups/Entrepreneurs, MSME (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises) and large IT/ITeS Industry by providing best of the incentives with conducive policy framework. The state has 482379 women led enterprises comprising 5.99 per cent of total women entrepreneurs in India. There government in Uttar Pradesh is taking several initiatives to promote women led enterprises thereby, boosting employment in the state. UNI