Developer Zurich Airport Gets Security Clearance for Jewar Airport

Swiss firm Zurich Airport International AG has got security clearance from the Centre for developing Jewar airport in western Uttar Pradesh, a senior state government official said on Tuesday.

The firm had on November 29 emerged as the highest bidder to develop the Greenfield Airport in Jewar on the outskirts of Delhi, outbidding competitors like Adani Enterprises, DIAL and Anchorage Infrastructure Investments Holding.

"Glad to share that Zurich Airport International AG has got the security clearance for the development of the Noida International Greenfield Airport at Jewar," Principal Secretary, UP government, S P Goyal tweeted.

The firm had applied to the Union Ministry of Home Affairs for security clearance as part of the process to begin the work, a senior official in Gautam Buddh Nagar associated with the project said.

Billed to be the biggest airport in India, the entire project will be spread over 5,000 hectares and is estimated to cost Rs 29,560 crore, according to officials.

The first phase of the airport would be spread over 1,334 hectare and cost Rs 4,588 crore. The project is being managed and operated by the Noida International Airport (NIAL), a special agency floated by the government, according to officials.

—PTI