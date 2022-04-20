Develop Katarpur Village As Gau Tirth: RSS To Uttarakhand Govt

Dehradun: The RSS today advised the BJP government in Uttarakhand to develop Katarpur village in Haridwar district as gau tirth and free all cow pastures in the state of encroachment.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat at his residence and was attended by senior RSS members, a statement by the organisation read.

However, it did not give precise details as to how Katarpur is to be developed into a gau tirth.

The BJPs ideological parent also asked the state government to increase the budgeted allocations for protection and conservation of cows.

The government has also been asked to streamline the Kanwar Yatra on the lines of the Amarnath Yatra and make better arrangements for devotees on way to the four Himalayan shrines in the state also known as Chardham. PTI