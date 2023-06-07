Deteriorating Evironment And Our Responsibility

Vijay Garg

Ever since the problems caused by pollution have increased, the central and state governments have taken steps to get rid of it at their level. The question arises whether the funds and schemes allocated by the central and state governments to get rid of environmental pollution can make the environment clean? It is difficult to say for how many decades the impact of environmental pollution on all the activities and development of human civilization will remain for the last three decades. Actually, it's such a slow poison The effect of which keeps on affecting our health and all other activities. Before Corona, environmental pollution was considered to be the cause of many problems, crises, diseases, hindrance in development, hindrance in economic progress and poisoning of the entire atmosphere. This does not mean that countless problems such as the effects of environmental pollution, problems increasing due to it, crises, diseases, changes in the season cycle should be removed from the priority list. Weight in accordance with the resolutions set in the Paris Climate Agreement in the year 2015It is constantly striving for environmental protection and promotion. India is the only country among the G20 countries that is complying with the agreement. Under this, saving and increasing forest areas are included. But it is not only this. Apart from air pollution, there are also problems like water, noise, soil, fire and excessive light pollution, the effects of which have created problems at many levels. Environmental pollution has increased at a rapid pace since last six months. According to the latest survey, the thirty cities which were included in the matter of pollution in the world Delhi is the second most polluted city among them. Apart from this, twenty two other cities of India are also included in the most polluted cities of the world. It is worth mentioning that despite the implementation of resolutions for the betterment of the environment, there has not been any significant change in the problem of pollution. Despite this, we are not sensitive to keeping the environment better. Scientists have considered increasing air pollution as the major reason for climate change, increasing diseases, global warming, tsunami and rising temperature of the earth. The rising temperature of the earth and the change in the season cycle The biggest reason for this is toxic carbon energy. Compared to 2005, there has been a twenty one percent decrease in carbon emissions in our country, but it is very less. The continued air quality in Delhi, Gurugram, Agra, Ghaziabad, Kanpur and other cities in the very poor category means more effective steps are needed for the betterment of the environment. According to environmental scientists, by 2040 the demand for clean energy in the country will increase three times as compared to today. Surveys reveal that many states in the country where urea, ammonia, zinc There are factories manufacturing sulfates and pesticides, from whose chimneys different types of toxic gases come out, which badly spoil the environment. There are huge urea manufacturing factories in Phulpur and Amla. Due to the toxic water and gas coming out of these factories, people are facing many problems. Many rivers flowing in Bihar and Hooghly river in Kolkata have become so much polluted due to the wastes of more than 150 leather, cloth, paper, jute, liquor and other modern industries that touching it with hand is a disease.Feels like calling. Similarly, the river Sarisawa, which divides India and Nepal, has become highly polluted due to the effluents released from the industries of Nepal. Significantly, the river Sarisawa had remained a means of livelihood for more than a hundred villages for centuries. But it has now become a cause of death due to the toxic water and effluents released from the tanneries, liquor factories and sugar mills. In the last twenty-five years, more than ten thousand animals have died due to the consumption of its poisonous water. This has happened due to water pollution. Ganges According to the Pollution Prevention Committee, 480 km of this historic river of 2033 km has become badly polluted due to continuous mixing of wastes and residuals of industries. Krishna, Kaveri, Godavari, Narmada, Tapti, Bhima, Sabarmati and Yamuna are also badly polluted due to the effluents coming out from the industries. Kerala's Chaliyar river has become so polluted due to the toxic water released from the rayon factory that its water is no longer fit for any use. Air and water pollution are the most common pollution problems.A is affecting humans. If we talk about toxic gases dissolved in the air, then the number of benzene carcinogen has increased three to nine times in Delhi. This is a dangerous level of benzene. According to scientists, cancer cases are increasing day by day in Delhi. Similarly, in Bihar and Jharkhand, more than 30,000 people die every year due to the use of polluted water and poisonous gases coming out of electric heating houses. Whereas in Delhi, Haryana and Andhra Pradesh thousands of people die every year due to respiratory diseases andThousands of people die from cancer. In Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand, thousands of people get trapped in the claws of death due to various respiratory related diseases due to the gases coming out of lime kilns. Eye and respiratory diseases are common among the workers of Mumbai, Ludhiana, Surat, Kolkata and other textile mills in the country. There are big cement factories in Satna, Banmore, Kaimor, Gopalnagar and Jamul in Madhya Pradesh. Kaimur has the largest cement factory in the country. 24 hours from this and other cement factories The dust keeps flying. Apart from toxic particles of dust, poisonous gases like carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide and sulfur dioxide come out of their chimneys. Because of these, apart from asthma and TB, the number of hemoglobin in the blood decreases. Twenty-four percent of the pollution in the capital Delhi is caused by factories. Apart from this, poisonous gases are emitted from hundreds of factories in the capital region of Faridabad, Gurugram and Noida. Nitrogen, sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide within a radius of 100 kilometers from them And due to the increase in the number of other poisonous gases, eye, nose, brain, lungs, throat, intestinal and digestive diseases usually occur. The question arises whether the funds and schemes allocated by the central and state governments to get rid of environmental pollution can make the environment clean? Obviously, the steps taken by the central government to get rid of air and water pollution and the environment Common people also need to be explained about the polluting factors. As long as the common man remains careless about the environment and continues to cause noise pollution through loud noise in the air, water, soil and atmosphere, the problems related to pollution cannot be solved. Merely making a law is not going to work. That's why scientists keep advising common people to make them aware of the environment. In the last thirty years, the increasing problems in small and big cities, towns and cities of India including Delhi have made it clear that If we want to live a better life then pollution has to be reduced. The need is that we should minimize the use of polluting factors in the environment and in our own interest and also make others aware about it. That is, the increasingly critical environmental problems have to be taken very seriously like the question of life and death. Only then our environment will be safe and we will also be safe.

—The Hawk Features