Deteriorating Air Quality Causing High Immature Mortality In Indian Cities: CEED

Lucknow: Rising air pollution in Indian cities causing higher rates in immature mortality and respiratory and cadio-vascular diseases, a study said here on Tuesday.

This was revealed in a workshop on 'Air Quality Crisis and Public Health impacts' to discuss the finding of Lancet Study on impact of air pollution on public health by the Center for Environment and Energy Development (CEED. The workshop which was an attempt to create awareness among stakeholders, also discuss remedial measure to reduce rising pollution through set of policy, regulatory and technological interventions. The workshop also explore possible collaborations for knowledge exchange between Media, Doctors, civil society as well as from research and academia.

While speaking on the finding of Lancet report Ms. Ankita Jyoti, Senior Program Officer of CEED said, "the study highlighted that India has the most number of pollution related deaths globally. It accounts for 28 per cent of total premature deaths worldwide. The deaths because of pollution are three times more than HIV, TB and malaria put together".

The cities of Uttar Pradesh has a more reason to worry because the proportion of deaths because of air pollution is quite high and the well coordinated and stringent measures to improve the air quality is much needed in the state, she further added. She said, "It's crucial to understand the air pollution, particularly the toxic effects on human health for making public policy approaches for air pollution control. Although the air pollution related health problems and deaths are now well known but still they are not a focus of the government". A significant health data constraints exists in India and is really crucial to address this gap for curbing the air pollution. The need of Exhaustive health study on Air pollution is also requires an immediate attention".

Experts at the workshop convene that the health challenges attributed to air quality is at an alarming scale and magnitude that requires urgent actions at local and regional level. The discussion also highlighted the gaps in communicating the health data to public and has also explored the challenges faced by media in amplifying the health facts on air pollution.

The workshop has witnessed a versed discussion by bringing together Representatives from media, doctors, civil society to share knowledge and mobilize action for cleaner air and better health. UNI