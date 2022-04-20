Details Of Patients To Be Recorded In Register While Giving Medicines

Auraiyya: In view of the steps being undertaken to curb the spread of the Novel Coronavirus, the district administration here has directed the medical store operators to record the names, addresses and mobile numbers of the individuals seeking medicines for cough, cold, fever and breathing difficulties in a register while giving the medicines.

District Magistrate (DM) Abhishek Singh on Wednesday here said that the medical store operators will have to provide the list of such patients to the Medicine Inspector everyday. They will submit this list in the office and legal action will be taken against the medical store operators who fail to do so.

In an order issued on Tuesday evening, the DM said that during the ongoing nationwide lockdown that was announced till April 14 by the government, it has come to notice that certain people are buying medicines for cough, cold, fever and breathing difficulties.

Hence, the aforementioned direction has been given as a precautionary measure. UNI