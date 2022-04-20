Despite protests, riots, COVID-19, Jamia in India''s top 10 varsities

New Delhi: Delhi''s Jamia Millia Islamia, despite witnessing massive political protests and clashes recently followed by the wrath of the COVID-19 pandemic, has succeeded in maintaining its prestige, after it secured a spot in the top 10 universities in India, that too for the first time.

The varsity for the first time secured a spot in the top 10 of HRD ministry''s National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) India Ranking Report 2020 released by Human Resource and Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday.

JMI has been ranked at the 10th position in the country in universities category, improving its position from 12 last year. In the overall category the university has been placed at 16th position, jumping three spots up from its 19th rank last year. Top institutions like IITs, IIMs, IISc, other top technical institutions and universities are included in the overall category.

"The achievement is all the more significant because of the challenging time the university has faced recently and also in the light of increased competition in the ranking," said JMI Vice Chancellor Dr Najma Akhtar expressing her delight over the performance of the varsity.

JMI''s Faculty of Law has been ranked at 9th position, Faculty of Architecture and Ekistics at 10th, Faculty of Dentistry at 19th, Faculty of Engineering & Technology at 28th and Faculty of Management at 34th position in the country by the NIRF-2020. The said rankings are given on the basis of parameters that include teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcomes, outreach and inclusivity and perception.

She added that this achievement was possible because of the relevant and focused research of highest quality and teaching by its dedicated and devoted faculty members. Akhtar also attributed the achievement to the improved perception about the university with regard to teaching, placements, research etc and hoped to do better in the coming years.

JMI maintained its position for third consecutive year in the coveted Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2021 released last Tuesday. JMI retained its rank at 751-800 even as number of universities getting ranked by QS increased this year.

Recently, JMI was ranked at 15th position amongst Indian institutions which includes IISc and IITs also. Among the universities JMI is at 6th rank in the country as per QS World University Rankings.

JMI''s Engineering and Technology improved its rank in London-based Times Higher Education (THE) Subject Ranking 2020. It enhanced its position from 601-800 last year to 401-500 this year, a jump of 200. Within India its rank is 11 among all higher education institutions while among universities it is at second position.

