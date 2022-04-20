Despite Being Most Populous State, UP Has Lowest Positivity, Mortality Rate: CM Yogi

Prayagraj: Despite being the most populous state, Uttar Pradesh has the lowest positivity and mortality rate, informed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on December 16. "Despite being the most populous state, UP has given best results for COVID management. Two months back, the state had 68,000 active cases and now it's less than 18,000. UP is the state to conduct the most number of tests, we have the lowest positivity rate and lowest mortality rate," said CM Yogi. —PTI