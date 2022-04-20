Despite Being Blocked In India, Pornhub Records 95% Jump In Indian Users Amid Lockdown

Despite being blocked in the country, Pornhub's latest data reveals that India is the adult entertainment website's fastest-growing market during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the traffic data released by Pornhub on April 2, Indians have been increasingly accessing Pornhub since the lockdown.

getpocket.com

The lockdown also coincided with Pornhub's announcement to provide a month's worth of access to its 'Premium' account for free, across countries.

After announcing that it would donate 50,000 surgical masks to those who fight the coronavirus in New York, and making Pornhub Premium free for its users in Italy, the company announced that the whole world will be able to access its premium content for free.

According to a MoneyControl report, on March 25, Pornhub made its premium adult content free for all users across several countries. On the day of the announcement, the website witnessed a 55.4 percent spike in its user base in India, followed by 86.4 percent rise the next day.

The website saw maximum traffic from India on March 27, with 95.3 percent users accessing premium and other content on Pornhub. Notably, the website had only 0.8 percent of Indian users on March 1.

Italy, France, and Spain were amongst the first countries to get free access to Pornhub Premium. Pornhub joins a growing number of online services that have made their content free or easier to access in a bid to keep people indoors, as millions are advised to self-quarantine and stay indoors to check the spread of COVID-19.

The latest Pornhub report also reveals that there have been more than 15 million searches containing 'Corona' or 'COVID'. Pornhub is blocked in India, as are other porn sites, after a 2018 Uttarakhand High Court order asked the government to restore a 2015-era ban on 857 porn websites. The government's Department of Telecom told internet service providers to ban 827 websites for hosting pornographic content, back in October 27, 2018.

According to Pornhub's data, 91% of users in India still access the website from their mobile phones, making the country one of the highest providers of mobile traffic to the website, reports Live Mint.

—KC Archana