Despite Assam government threats, public not afraid of BJP: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi Accuses Assam Government of Suppressing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra Participants. Claims Intimidation Tactics and Permissions Denial. Asserts Congress Will Triumph Over BJP in Elections. Alleges Damage to Party Flags and Banners.

Biswanath Chariali, Assam: During a gathering in Biswanath Chariali, Rahul Gandhi, a leader of Congress party claimed on Sunday that the government in Assam led by the BJP is resorting to tactics of intimidation to discourage people from participating in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. According to Gandhi there are also instances where permissions for events along the Yatra route are being obstructed by the government. Nonetheless despite these alleged threats Gandhi expressed confidence that the general public remains undeterred by the BJP.



In his address to the gathering Gandhi stated that they avoid speeches during the Yatra and instead focus on traveling for 7 8 hours daily while actively listening to peoples concerns. Their aim is to bring attention to these issues. He further accused the government of not discouraging participation in the Yatra but also vandalizing flags and banners of Congress party in Assam.



Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/himanta-urges-rahul:-skip-sankardeva's-birthplace-visit-amid-ram-temple-ceremony



Highlighting the resilience of individuals Gandhi emphasized that this is not solely his Yatra but a journey aimed at amplifying peoples voices. He mentioned that while the government may believe they can suppress citizens rights they fail to recognize their strength.



As it re entered Assam through Biswanath from Arunachal Pradesh alleged interference from the government was encountered along the Yatra route. Addressing Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma directly Gandhi referred to him as "the CM, in our country."



Gandhi confidently stated that he and the people of Assam are not afraid of the governments actions. He firmly believes that in the elections the Congress will emerge victorious, over the BJP by a margin.