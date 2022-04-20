Despite ‘Dance Of Death’ In Assam No Human Rights Team Visits State: Mamata Banerjee

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): Chief minister Mamata Banerjee was angry at the turn of events in Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Assam, where ‘dance of death’ is being enacted. She lamented that, though human rights were being violated there, no National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) team was probing them.

Speaking at an election rally in her constituency on Saturday, an angry Mamata said, “We have seen what happened in Assam. They are killing people in the name of evicting people from government land and then dancing over their dead bodies. Do they need dead bodies to derive enjoyment? We even respect the bodies of our enemies. Where is humanism? Will they now charge me with cases for telling the truth?”

“For any instance of violence in West Bengal, the BJP-led central government is quick to send a human rights commission team and central agencies to probe it. But for the violence in BJP-ruled states like Assam, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh, agencies and human rights bodies are not sent. Even Trinamool Congress (TMC) delegations on humanitarian missions in such states are denied permission to enter,” added Mamata.

Stating that TMC will start their ‘khela’ (game) from Bhabanipur, Mamata claimed that she will stop the alleged ‘Taliban’ rule of the BJP government.

“The Congress has sided with BJP in the national capital. They have been put into submission. But the TMC is enough to beat the BJP. We have to protect our freedom. Talibani BJP cannot run India,” further mentioned Mamata.

Hinting at BJP putting pressure on voting for them Mamata said, “Voting is a matter of personal choice. It’s your right. Don’t you think we know who’s voting for whom? Unlike the BJP, we do not interfere in people’s right to vote.”

Talking on the COVID, Mamata said the situation is under control. Hoping that there is no third wave in India and Bengal, she asked the medical experts present in her rally if the pneumonia vaccine could also be administered to the vulnerable so that they are better protected.

Mamata Banerjee was also heard urging people to go out to vote despite bad weather conditions.

Earlier in the day Bengal transport minister Firhad Hakim said that if people come out to vote then the TMC chief will win with the largest margin ever.

“There is a forecast for a cyclone and owing to bad weather turnouts can be less. But, if people come out in large numbers then Mamata will win with a large margin. People of Bhabanipur are already eager to make her victorious,” said Firhad.

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said that sensing defeat, the TMC chief is gradually losing her confidence.

“Mamata Banerjee is begging people as she is afraid to lose the poll. People of Bhabanipur are aware that Mamata had earlier abandoned Bhabanipur for Nandigram,” said Ghosh.