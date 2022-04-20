Desperate Brothers Seek Justice From Didi On Recruitment As Teacher

Ashok Chatterjee

Kolkata (The Hawk): Today is bhai dhuj (brother’s day). The bond between brothers and sisters is further strengthened on this day as sisters wish their brothers on this day. On the special day the deprived teachers, who cleared the state level teachers' selection test (SLST) in 2016 and had their names in the merit list for the 9th-10th and 11th-12th level, have once again made an emotional appeal to chief minister Mamata Banerjee to end their miseries. The job-seekers have been protesting near the Mahatma Gandhi statue near Esplanade since October 7. Even after clearing the School Service Commission exam, the successful candidates, who found their names in the merit list, are still without a job, forcing the job seekers to launch their third protest movement, this time near the Mahatma Gandhi statue in the Esplanade area.

The deprived teachers have been suffering from unemployment since clearing their exam. The ambiguity in the recruitment of ninth-tenth and eleventh-twelfth level teachers by the School Service Commission, violation of published gazettes, deprivation of job seekers, whose names figured in the first half of the merit list. The job seekers alleged that their fellow students, who ranked in the lower half of the merit list, were recruited breaking the norms. The job seekers also alleged corruption in the School Service Commission. Around 30 of the protestors are allowed to sit-in following COVID restrictions. A few of the protestors are fasting on a rotation basis. “We have representation here from almost all the districts of Bengal and we demand that every one of us, whose name appears in the merit list, has to be recruited as teachers,” said a protestor, adding, “We are the sufferers due to corruption in the board.”

In 2019, the job seekers sat on a hunger strike in front of the Press Club in Dharmatala for about a month. The movement came to an end with the assurance of chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Two-and-a-half years have passed since the protesters were reassured, but their problems have not yet been resolved.The job seekers also went on a 16-day hunger strike in front of Salt Lake Central Park to demand recruitment. In the wake of that movement, a meeting was held with the state education minister and SSC chairman on August 10. But despite the time lapse, the School Service Commission has not shown any goodwill towards the recruitment of disqualified teachers. To attract the attention of the chief minister, the job-deprived teachers are holding an indefinite dharna for the third time since October 7, under the banner of Yuba Chatra Adhikar Mancha. The dharna has been kept off from November 4 to November 7, but the dharna will continue indefinitely from November 7, the deprived teachers said.

Sudip Mandal, state coordinator, Yuba Chatra Adhikar Mancha, has appealed to the chief minister to help end the long painful life of the deprived teacher candidates by facilitating the recruitment of all the deprived teachers in the ninth-twelfth level. Mandal said, “I want Mamata Banerjee to make our lives easier on this bhai phota day. Mahidul Islam, president of the Yuba Chatra Adhikar Mancha, has appealed to the state chief minister to intervene directly to address the issue of deprived teachers.

A protester, who sounded desperate, said, “Many of our colleagues, who have eligible sisters, are unable to get them married due to acute financial constraints. A job will secure them financially and help in marrying off their sisters in respectable families. We are facing many hardships.”