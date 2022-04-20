Derogatory Remarks: BSP Files Complaint Against BJP Leader

Allahabad: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Tuesday filed complaint against Uttar Pradesh Stamp and Civil Aviation Minister Nand Gopal Nandi in Dhumanganj for his alleged derogatory remarks against BSP and SP senior leaders.

While addressing a election gathering at Durga Puja Park in Preetamnagar area on Tuesday, Mr Nandi allegedly compared Samajwadi Party patron Mulayam Singh Yadav with 'Ravan', BSP chief Mayawati with 'Supranakha', Mulayam brother Shivpal with 'Kumbhkaran' and SP president Akhilesh with 'Meghnath'.

The complained was filed by BSP regional coordinator Ashok Kumar, the Circle officer of Civil Lines Srichandra said and added that the investigations had started.

Irked by the alleged comments of Mr Nandi, Samajwadi Student Sabha workers protested against state government in Allahabad University and burnt effigies. The workers warned that if Mr Nandi doesn't apologise the protest will intensify.

Mr Nandi was sharing the dais in support of BJP candidate Kaushlendra Singh Patel.

Mr Patel, former mayor of Varanasi, is contesting on BJP ticket from Phulpur parliamentary seat for the bypoll scheduled to be held on March 11. The Phulpur Lok Sabha seat was vacated by Keshav Prasad Maurya when he was appointed as the Deputy UP CM.

The UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya, Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh Singh, district in-charge Ashutosh Tondon, Tourism Minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi, Law Minister Brajesh Pathak and were too present in the election gathering. UNI