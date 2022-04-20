Dera Violence: Mayawati Demands Sacking Of Haryana CM

Lucknow: The BSP chief Mayawati today held Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal responsible for not controlling the violence unleashed by the supporters of Dera Sacha Sauda after conviction of their head Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a rape case yesterday and demanded his immediate sacking. "The Haryana Government gave patronage to the protesters just for their vote bank politics," she alleged. "Just to save the vote bank, 30 people were killed while 500 trains cancelled besides properties of several thousand crores destroyed," BSP chief alleged. Ms Mayawati alleged that the Haryana CM intentionally did not allow the Army to take control over the situation and just kept watching while the rioters had a field day. Haryana Government had also violated the High Court ruling of maintaining law and order in the state, she alleged and added that now the BJP Government was preventing the HC to auction the property of the Dera Sacha Sauda. The BSP president compared yesterday's violence to Babri Masjid demolition. Ms Mayawati also condemned the statement of BJP MP Shaskhi Maharaj, who came in defence of the convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim and said that such views by a BJP leader proves the 'anti-women' ideology of the party. UNI