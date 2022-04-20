Dera Verdict: Akhara Parishad Convenes Special Meeting At Prayag

Allahabad: Amid violence by supporters of Dera Sacha Sauda after the conviction of Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in Haryana and other places, the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, the highest body of the saints in the country, today called for an emergency meeting in Prayag, Allahabad, to discuss about the issue and to chalk out strict action against such 'Babas'. There are 13 Akharas in the Parishad. Parishad president Mahant Narendra Giri said they have started discussion on the issue following the violence and in the meeting of September 10, a decision would be reached to ask all saints to disclose their properties and valuables. "There is an urgent need for probe of the assets of such saints, who are earning a bad name on the backdrop of religion," he said. Mahant Giri said sadhus and saints should have no greed of property or valuables and they should only concentrate on serving the people. "But now these so-called sadhus and saints are giving a bad name to the religion. This should be probed." Terming that Singh has also insulted the religion and should be punished as per the law, the Mahant made it clear that a precedence should be set up by the court of giving such punishment that in future no sadhus or saint can dare get involved in rape like crimes. The Parishad president also condemned the statement of BJP MP Shakshi Maharaj for coming in support of Ram Rahim. "The BJP MP should seek a public apology on his statement and the Dera Saccha Sauda chief has lost all support after his supporters ransacked public properties and in the violence over 30 people lost their lives. The BJP MP should have some moral ground in supporting a rapist," he added. UNI