Deputy Commandant, Chief Instructor's Parade Held In Dehradun

Dehradun: The Deputy Commandant and Chief Instructor's parade was held at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) here on Tuesday.

The passing out parade symbolises the culmination of rigorous training and transformation of a gentleman cadet into a young officer.

"The Deputy Commandant and Chief Instructor's parade was conducted at Chetwode drill square, wherein 333 Indian and 90 foreign gentlemen cadets displayed their pristine turnout and precision marching," read a press release.

The parade was reviewed by Major General JS Mangat, Deputy Commandant and Chief Instructor of the Indian Military Academy. He complimented the gentlemen cadets and encouraged them to be the finest officers of the Indian Army. The release said, "This marks the preparation for the grand finale on June 13, to be reviewed by senior Army hierarchy." All the military participants present at the parade were seen wearing masks and maintaining social distancing during the parade in view of the COVID-19 outbreak. —ANI