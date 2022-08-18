Dept Of Zoology, PU Organizes Scientific Webinar

Chandigarh (The Hawk): The Department of Zoology, Panjab University, Chandigarh in collaboration with Chandigarh Region Innovation & Knowledge Cluster (CRIKC) organized a scientific webinar on August 18, 2022. Dr. Richa Bajpai, Scientist at the Centre for Advanced Genome Engineering, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Department of Cell and Molecular Biology, Memphis, TN was the guest speaker. Prof. Gurjaspreet Singh, welcomed the guests and Dr. Y.K. Rawal presented the vote of thanks. Faculty members and more than 120 students from different departments were joined the session. Dr. Archana Chauhan coordinated the webinar.

Dr. Bajpai talked about the advances in blood cancer research with special emphasis on Venetoclax; a drug used for the treatment of cancer patients. She elaborated that Venetoclax acts by inducing the apoptotic pathways in the myeloma cells. Dr. Richa concluded her talk by highlighting that an assay based on estimating the Succinate ubiquitin dehydrogenase (SQR) enzyme activity, could come up as a potential tool for examining the efficacy of venetocalx in the treatment of blood cancer patients, before subjecting them to high doses of the drug.