Dept of Fertilizers constitutes a Working Group for Chintan Shivir for Direct Benefit Transfer to farmers

An additional amount of Rs 14,775 Cr has been announced as subsidy for DAP & NPK fertilisers under NBS scheme upto 31.10.2021 for the year 2021-22 over and above the amount budgeted for the year for fertilizer subsidy

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Department of Fertilizers constituted a Working Group for Chintan Shivir for Direct Benefit Transfer to farmers (Direct Fertilizer Subsidy transfer to farmers account instead of an industry) under the chairmanship of Hon’ble Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers. The Working Group-V was tasked to examine the feasibility of introducing a direct fertilizer subsidy transfer to farmers, suggest methods to safeguard against huge price rise and Unavailability of fertilizers, criteria of selection of farmers and their entitlement, criteria for determining the amount of subsidy to be transferred to farmers’ accounts, periodicity of subsidy transfer, any method to safeguard against negative effect on fertilizer industry and actual mechanism of fund transfer. Vide notification dated 04.05.2020, Department of Fertilizers has constituted Working Group for Chintan Shivir for Direct Benefit Transfer to farmer (Direct Fertilizer Subsidy to farmers account instead of an industry) under the chairmanship of Hon’ble Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers.

This information was given by the Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Shri Mansukh Mandaviya in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.