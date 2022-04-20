Dept of ECE, SRM AP organizes 5G workshop in collaboration with IEEE-SRM Student Branch and IEEE Guntur Subsection

Expert panelists to discuss on the revolutionary technology

Mangalagiri, AP (The Hawk): Department of ECE, SRM University-AP, Andhra Pradesh in partnership with IEEE SRM Student Branch and IEEE Guntur Subsection will be conducting a 5G Workshop on 27th June, 2020 at 2.15 p.m. The workshop will provide a comprehensive understanding of 5G services for future generations. Dr. V. Udaya Sankar, Assistant Professor, Department of ECE informs, "During the workshop, the experts with a gamut of experience will deliberate on the benefits of the revolutionary changes presented by the 5G technology and its consequences in the field of wireless communication."

Prof. D Narayana Rao, Pro-Vice Chancellor of SRM University-AP, will be inaugurating the event. Dr. M H Kori, a retired technical director of Alcatel in the field of communication will be speaking on Evolution of Wireless communication & Overview of 5G. Dr. Aloknath De, SVP/CTO-Samsung India, will be addressing the audience with insightful information on AI for 5G, and Dr. Dilip Krishna Swamy, VP (New Tech R&D), Jio, Reliance will spearhead the session on 5G Virtualized Infrastructure and Applications.

SRM University-AP invites participants to attend the workshop on the pathbreaking technology that possesses the capability to alter the face of the world in the future.



