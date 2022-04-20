Depreciation Of Rupee Results Of BJP's Faulty Policies, Says Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday blamed the BJP government's policies for devaluation of Indian rupee against dollar.

Mr Yadav said that the BJP had shown false dreams to the public. By making a promise of bringing change and 'acche din' (good days), the BJP confused the people. BJP had said that through demonetisation, black money, corruption and dishonesty will end, instead, the economy of the country became weak. Rupee became frail in comparison to dollar.

The former UP chief minister said that the government was not worried about the real chowkidars in the villages whereas the chowkidars were given respect in the Samajwadi government. Mr Yadav said that the BJP was not talking about the real issues. Farmers should get the right price for their produce and fertilizers at lesser costs. BJP had talked of buying potatoes and grains but no attention was paid towards that aspect. Although 9 crore toilets were made, but the facility of water was not extended in them. On this aspect also, the BJP misled the people. Mr Yadav averred that if the alliance government is formed at the Centre, poor people will be given homes which will have basic facilities. UNI