Deported from France, implicated in alleged trafficking scam, passengers avoid media on arrival in India

Alleged Human Trafficking Scam: Deported Passengers Land in Mumbai After Grounding in France. Chhatrapati Shivaji Airport Witnesses Intensive Questioning by Immigration Officials. Indian Embassy in France Extends Gratitude for Quick Resolution and Cooperation in Ensuring Safe Return.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India]: A plane load of passenger implicated in an alleged Human Trafficking scam landed at Mumbai's Chattrapati Shivaji International Airport on Tuesday after they were deported from France.



A few of the fellow passengers have been detained in France. Those who landed in Mumbai were questioned extensively by immgartion officials. On leaving the Airport the passengers tried their best to avoid queries from the waiting media.

The plane carrying 303 Indian passengers, which was grounded in France over suspected human trafficking, landed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in the early hours of Tuesday.

The aircraft was headed to Nicaragua but was grounded "on a technical halt" last week by authorities at the Vatry airport in France.



The flight was headed from Dubai to Nicaragua.



Earlier on Monday, the Indian Embassy in France thanked the French government and the Vatry Airport authorities for their hospitality and quick resolution of the situation that allowed Indian passengers to return home.



The embassy also hailed the cooperation of French authorities for working closely with the embassy team and ensuring the safe return of citizens.





Taking to X, Indian Embassy in France said, "Thank French Gov and Vatry Airport for quick resolution of the situation enabling Indian passengers to return home & hospitality. Also for working closely with embassy team, present throughout at the site to ensure welfare and smooth & safe return. Thank agencies in India, too."



The Indian Embassy in France also thanked French authorities for working through the long holiday weekend.



"Continue to work with French Gov for the welfare of the Indians currently at the Varty airport, 150 km East of Paris, & for early resolution of the situation. Embassy consular staff stationed there. Thank French authorities for working on this through the long holiday weekend," the Indian Embassy in France said in the post.

