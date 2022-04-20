Departments To Get Ranking Depending On Performance

Dehradun: On the basis of performance, now the government departments would be done through CM monitoring dashboard. The special focus would be laid on service delivery. CM would himself monitor schemes through dashboard to make it better and fruitful for the residents. The department, who has done commendably well by scoring 75-100 percent will be covered under green colour. The average department would be labelled with yellow colour, while the departments having poor performance would be covered under red colour.

CS Utpal Kumar Singh was reviewing the CM dashboard 'UTKARSH' (Uttarakhand Achieving Results in Systematic and Holistic way) held at secretariat on Friday. He told officials to update data on portal till 10th of every month and to conduct meetings between 11 and 14 at principal secretary and secretary level. He said that he would review the meeting once in a month, while CM would review the progress of department once in two months. He instructed officials to upload data on financial status and target of first quarter till May 10.

Secretary to CM, Radhika Jha has said that 88 KPI (Key Performance Indicator) for 14 departments have been made under first phase. The union and state government run 116 prioritized projects have been selected for monitoring. The dashboard has 42 users and two day training was imparted to 90 users. A total of 35 prioritized programs of 14 departments have been selected for second phase.

Under second phase, a KPI has been approved for Minority Welfare Department, Excise Department, Awas Department, Higher Education, Child Development, Employment, Sports Department, Dairy, Technical Education, Panchyatiraj, Tourism, Transport, Animal Husbandry, Revenue, Industries, Labour, Urban Development and Information Technology Department.

Principal Secretary Radha Raturi, Manisha Panwar, Secretary Dr Bhupinder Kaur, RK Sudhanshu, R Meenakshi Sundaram, Nitesh Jha, Jyoti Neeraj Khairwal, Ashish Srivastava etc. were present.