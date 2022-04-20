Department of Telecom not providing free internet during lockdown: PIB

New Delhi: Fact Check Unit of Press Information Bureau has clarified that the Department of Telecom is not providing free internet to all users till May 3, 2020, to enable them to work from home by clicking on a given link.

"The fake information in circulation has claimed that free internet is being provided to all by the Department to enable them to work from home," read an official statement on Wednesday.

PIB has clarified that the claim is false and the link is fraudulent.

"Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has clarified that some media reports claiming penal action against company Directors and management if their employees test positive for COVID19 are false. The guidelines instead prescribe penalties if the offence occurs with consent, cognisance, or negligence of an employer," the statement added.

In order to check the spread of fake news on social media and following observations of the Supreme Court, PIB set up a dedicated unit to bust rumours getting viral on social media.

'PIBFactCheck' is a verified handle on Twitter that continuously monitors trending messages on social media platforms and conducts comprehensive review of its contents to bust fake news.(ANI)