Department Of Higher Education, Ministry Of Education In Association With EDCIL Organises SII Workshop

New Delhi (The Hawk): The Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education in association with EDCIL organised a Study In India (SII) workshop at AICTE auditorium, New Delhi today. The objective was to familiarise all the stakeholders from various Ministeries/ Departments, FRROs, Indian Missions abroad and Compliance Officers of Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) about the functioning of the SII portal and their specific roles in running it.

The portal was jointly launched by Union Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan and Union External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar in New Delhi on 3rd August 2023 as part of the Internationalisation of the Higher Education efforts.

Speaking at the event, Secretary, Dept. Of Higher Education Shri K. Sanjay Murthy said that the SII programme was launched to bring cohesive and coordinated actions for easing the process of regulatory actions for any student willing to study in India with the collaboration of Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of External Affairs. He further added that in this Amrit Kaal period, we aim to host at least 10 million students from worldwide and our institutions need to set firm targets to ensure its fulfillment.

Director, IIT Kanpur, Shri Abhay Karandikar commended the efforts and the leadership of the Ministries involved, expressing that this distinctive initiative will successfully achieve the objectives of internationalisation of higher education and fulfill aspirations of students and learners.

While addreasing the gathering, Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman NETF said that the students will become the global embassadors of Bharat and will project the country as prefferred destination for Research in Higher education.

The event was attended by nearly 500 officials, including virtual participation from the FRROs and other officials from Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Education, Indian missions abroad, and representatives from higher education institutions (HEIs) in India. India, boasting the world's second-largest higher education system, has cultivated some of the most brilliant minds globally. The SII program aims to position India as the preferred study destination by offering affordable, high-quality education. It provides access to more than 500 premier educational institutions, with 100,000 seats available in undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG), doctoral, and other short-term programs, featuring a selection of over 2,600 courses. This initiative will contribute significantly to enhancing the overall quality of higher education.

Study in India is a flagship programme of Government of Indian in line with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of re-establishing India as a global hub of education. The website-portal acts as a single window system for registration, visa approvals, thereby simplifying the entire journey, enabling students to choose their desired courses, receive institute offer letters, and successfully pursue their academic dreams in India.