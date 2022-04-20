Deoria Shelter Home Incident: Yogi Removes District Magistrate, Orders Stern Action Against Officials

Lucknow: Initiating strict action against officals, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday removed the District Magistrate of Deoria Sujit Kumar after putting him on suspension over the girl shelter home controversy.

The CM instructed strict action against the officials in Deoria after summoning state girl and child welfare minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi, state principal secretary Home Arvind Kumar, Principal secretary (women welfare) Renuka Kumar and DGP O P Singh.

According to officials, here on Monday, the CM has asked the principal secretary women welfare Renuka Kumar along with her team to investigate the matter and report back to the CM on Monday evening. The officials are rushing to Deoria on a government chopper from Lucknow.

The state government has also suspended couple of other officials of Deoria, who were authorised to monitor the functioning of the girl shelter homes. Meanwhile the DM Sujit Kumar had revealed before the media on Monday morning that he had visited the centre several times in the past but could not dared to raid it. UNI